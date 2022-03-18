After Telling Her Parents She Has No Interest In Caring For Her Disabled Sister, They Were Upset

Pack your bags; we’re going on a guilt trip. One poor girl is the victim of some serious gaslighting, specifically guilt-tripping from her parents.

She grew up in a home where all her basic human needs were met but not her emotional needs.

She was always safe had food and water, clothes, and money. However, she never experienced love and guidance or physical attention from her mom or dad.

Her parents were always focused on her older sister. They spent most of their time caring for her, and rightfully so.

Her older sister has intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and is considered partially disabled, and needs help with just about all daily activities.

Her sister has always been appreciative and loving towards her. “I love my sister more than life, and she’s a great person… She’s never bothered me with anything, and she’s extremely supportive. “

She completely understands and supports the need for her parents to be constantly preoccupied with her sister.

“I understand that due to her disability, my parents would put more focus on her throughout our childhood. But growing up, I realized how several of my needs were neglected, and I lost potential growth in my life because my parents focused 90% of their emotional and physical attention on my sister. …”

She feels hurt but only from her parents; it’s like they forgot about her or pushed her aside.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.