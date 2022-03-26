Caregiver Burnout Has Skyrocketed Recently And Here Are The Signs, As Well As How You Can Help Stop Feeling Stressed

Since 2015, the number of caregivers in the United States has jumped over twenty-one percent. Today, 53 million people throughout the nation are caring for an ill or elderly loved one.

While COVID-19 devastated nearly every emotional, social, and financial aspect of life, these caregivers endured a particular unparalleled level of stress and anxiety that has caused caregiver fatigue to skyrocket at alarming rates.

Caregiver fatigue, also known as “caregiver burnout,” is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as “a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion. Stressed caregivers may experience fatigue, anxiety and depression.”

This burnout can spur from caregivers either not receiving the assistance they need or if they simply try to do too much. And, “taking it easy” is not as straightforward as it may seem.

Most caregivers feel a sense of responsibility for their ill or elderly loved ones. So, they often experience immense guilt for taking any time to focus on themselves.

If you are a caregiver, or you know someone who is, there are many signs of burnout to watch out for including irritability, irregular sleep patterns, withdrawal and isolation from friends or family, feeling down or helpless, loss of interest in hobbies, getting sick more often, and physical and/or mental exhaustion.

In addition, to avoid suffering burnout, there are many preventative actions that one can take.

First, find someone who you trust to be a confidant. Going through something alone is never the answer.

Next, set goals that are realistic. No one person can be responsible for everything in another’s life. Accept that you may need to ask for help and need time for yourself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.