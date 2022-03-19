DNA Sequencing Is Helping More Than Humans: This Company Has Hopes Of Decoding An Entire Reptile Genome

Do you remember the beginning of the first Jurassic Park movie where the make-believe company, InGen (International Genetics Incorporated), tries to explain its process of recreating extinct animals through DNA sequencing?

A cartoon, Mr. DNA, describes the basics of genetics and how dinosaurs were created, evolving the movie’s plot.

The whole scene makes bioengineering seem so easy and exciting. Mr. Wu, the scientist in the film, makes us all feel so smart.

But, DNA sequencing in real life, without fake companies and B-listers working in laboratories, is not easy, and contrary to Mr. Wu, we all are not nearly smart enough to understand the process.

Sequencing is a process used to determine markers in the exact order that follow each other in a length of DNA.

It is possible to sequence a short piece of DNA, the entire genome, or parts of the genome. (A genome is a complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism).

A group of genome scientists at Rare Genetics Inc. is collaborating with the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to provide whole-genome sequences for reptile species, specifically the ball python snake.

Why do they need to sequence an entire genome of a snake? Sequencing an entire genome can help develop genetic tests for; individual color and pattern genes, morphs (mutations), gender determination, species purity, identity, paternity, lineage, and other breeding factors.

These types of genetic tests are already available for dogs, cats, and other companion pets and animal species. But, none are available for reptiles of this kind.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.