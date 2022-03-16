Drama With Her Fiancé’s Family Has Her Feeling Terrible About Her Upcoming Wedding

After an awkward family fallout, this woman is looking for wedding advice. She shared that extenuating circumstances led her and her fiancé to offer their help to his brother and his wife.

They set clear ground rules and expectations, but though the brother and his wife agreed, they did not uphold their end of the bargain.

This ultimately caused the bride-to-be and her fiancé to back out of their arrangement, causing a great deal of unrest in their familial relationships.

When her sister-in-law-to-be started talking about her negatively, and the situation was not getting better, it became clear that she would get off much worse than her fiancé in the fallout.

She wrote, “My fiancé didn’t seem to get the brunt of it as he had been “corrupted” by me and he “would never have done such a thing on his own.”

Though she asked her fiancé to talk with his brother about these issues, he didn’t do so in the following 7 months.

She attributed this to how he was raised, sharing that they had very different conflict resolution styles.

“Communication is VERY important to me, but my in-laws NEVER talk about emotions or awkward topics,” she wrote.

Though the rest of the family is on the couple’s side, gatherings still feel tense when she interacts with the sister-in-law, who has also taught her own daughter—the would-be flower girl at the wedding—to hate the bride-to-be.

