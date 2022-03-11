First Responders Heroically Rescued This Iceberg-Stranded Labradoodle From The Detroit River

Wyandotte, Michigan. Last Wednesday, the Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan posted their weekly review.

The blotter included everything from DUIs and speeding to a home invasion. But, the case recap skyrocketed to virality for one rescue call in particular– a Labradoodle stranded on an iceberg.

“WPD, Animal Control, and WFD teamed up for a pretty sweet rescue Monday afternoon,” the review said.

An adorable brown Labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while out for a daily walk. The pup did not just run down the road, though. Instead, the dog jumped into “the freezing cold Detroit River.”

“The porch pooch somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice. But, it was drifting away in the river while the dog was freezing,” the review said.

In a video posted by the police department, the river was littered with loads of ice sheets. The poor labradoodle laid soaked and sheepish while sailing away.

A brave first responder climbed into the frigid water and was able to drag the Labradoodle’s ice sheet back toward the riverbank.

“Our fire department snagged the dog around its neck with a ‘catchpole.’ The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope,” the review explained.

Wyandotte Police Department; pictured above the stranded Labradoodle gets rescued

