Fitbit Recalls Over 1 Million Ionic Smartwatches Following Reports Of Burn Injuries

Whether you are a fanatic for fitness or simply enjoy counting your daily steps, you may have fallen victim to the Fitbit craze.

While most of their models are acclaimed for their affordability compared to Apple Smartwatches, the Fitbit Ionic has come under fire.

Over one million Ionic smartwatches have now been recalled after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported “a very limited number” of burn injuries caused by the accessory.

In the United States, seventy-eight people have reported burn injuries from their Fitbit Ionic. Out of these reports, two users suffered third-degree burns, and four users suffered second-degree burns. Internationally, another forty reports of burn injuries also racked up.

Fitbit has since issued a statement regarding the incidents.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s topi priority, and, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches. We received a very limited number of injury reports– totaling less than 0.01% of units sold– of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating and posing a burn hazard. These incidents are very rare, and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers,” the company said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, you should immediately discontinue the use of your Ionic smartwatch if you have model FB503GYBK, FB503CBU, FB503WTNV, or FB503WTGY.

If you are affected by this recall, you can also contact Fitbit for a pre-paid mailer in order to return the watch.

Afterward, you will receive a near three hundred dollar refund, as well as a forty percent off discount code for select Fitbit products.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.