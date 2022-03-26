Guys Talk About What Happened After They Bumped Into Girls Who Had Rejected Them

Getting rejected is painful as it is. Then, imagine running into the person who turned you down a few months or even years later. How awkward might that interaction be? Could it possibly be fate?

One Reddit user wanted to hear about all of the possible outcomes. So, they asked guys about what happened after they ran into a girl who rejected them. The tales range from painfully awkward to completely wholesome.

They Did Not Even Recognize Each Other

“I met a woman around Christmas in 1999 or 2000. We had a wonderful night of chatting and dancing– it was just a perfect night.”

“I lived near her, so I dropped her off in a taxi. She said she was not looking for anything major since she was moving to Australia. But, she told me to give her a call later in the week, and we would do something.”

“She never responded. Then, fast forward to 2019, I met a woman on Tinder. We had a great brunch and ended it with a hug and a kiss. We also started seeing each other regularly.”

“After a couple of weeks, I dropped her off at her mom’s house. It looked so familiar and ended up being the same house I dropped that woman off at nineteen years ago.”

“I was dating the same woman who does not remember it and does not remember me at all. We did not last long as a couple, but it was really interesting to cross off one of those that ‘got away.'”

–Ddmf

