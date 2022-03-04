He And His Girlfriend Are In An Open Relationship But Now He’s In Love With Another Woman

A 27-year-old guy has been with his girlfriend for 2 years, and ever since they decided to be together, they kept their relationship open.

This means that he and his girlfriend have been free this entire time to be intimate with other people, so long as they tell each other and don’t develop feelings for their flings.

He thought this arrangement was going great for the both of them until he met another woman at work and things got flirtatious.

He did tell his coworker about his open relationship with his girlfriend, and they continued chatting. A month after meeting this other woman, he grabbed drinks with her and spent the night with her too.

Intimacy with his coworker was better than his girlfriend, and although he initially told his girlfriend that he slept with his coworker, he began being secretive.

He stopped telling his girlfriend that he was continuing to see his coworker, and he was afraid his girlfriend would force him to end things with this other woman.

After about 5 months of secretly seeing his coworker, he and his girlfriend wound up moving in together since she graduated college and needed to move out of the dorms.

He started to get cold feet about moving in with his girlfriend, especially since he felt a certain way about his coworker.

He sat down with a friend of his who stressed that it was finally time to end things with his coworker and focus on his girlfriend, so that’s what he did.

