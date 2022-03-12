He Fell In Love With A 19-Year-Old Homeless Girl And Asked Her To Move In With Him

One year ago while making his commute to work every day, a 24-year-old man began realizing that there was a 19-year-old homeless girl that started hanging around his neighborhood.

There are so few homeless people in this part of town that it was easy to see that this 19-year-old girl was a newbie on the streets.

He ended up seeing her in passing every single morning, and he would stop to hand her some money so she wouldn’t go hungry.

Eventually, they began talking, and he thought she was incredibly kind. He felt so badly for her that he began packing two lunches and bringing one to her in addition to money.

“She was always super grateful,” he explained. “When we had a few days of super heavy rains and floods I paid for her to stay at a hotel for a week.”

“I really like this girl and I want to ask her out but I don’t want to make her feel like she has to go out with me because I’m helping her or feel obligated. I also don’t really know how to help her or if it’s even appropriate to ask her out.”

Well, he gave this situation a lot of consideration, and he ultimately decided to ask this girl if she would like to move in with him. As soon as he asked her if she wanted to get off the streets and stay with him, she teared up.

“She started crying and said she’d love to and kept asking me if I was sure,” he said. “So I assured her I was.”

That afternoon he said he would come back for her when he was done with work for the day.

