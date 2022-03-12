He Met A Girl On A Dating Site That He Thought Was Really Into Him, But Then He Got Rejected And Doesn’t Know What Happened

Dating apps are a maze of feelings, pickup lines, and mixed messages, and this man found himself in a situation-ship that was both confusing and painful.

He had been talking to a woman online every day over the course of several months. She had messaged him first, telling him she thought he was handsome.

He took this to mean that she had a romantic interest in him, and they began bantering and flirting via messages. He even sent her more pictures of himself, which were met with an affirmative response.

But things took a strange turn when she suddenly wrote, “I see you like a brother; like I’d want you as [the] best man at my wedding.”

Of course, he said he’d rather be the one marrying her and was confused by her statement. She went on to tell him that she had no romantic feelings for him whatsoever.

“I don’t see you that way,” she told him. “I see you as a friend and I can’t imagine anything more, I’m sorry I didn’t realize you saw me that way.”

Naturally, he began wondering if it had been something he said or did, but she then said she hadn’t had any romantic interest in him from the beginning.

Posed next to her enthusiastic compliments and affirmations about his personality, appearance, and jokes, this new response made for a sudden halt in their communication.

Though no one on Reddit seemed to have a clear answer for him, they wrote what might have happened between the two.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.