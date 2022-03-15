He Officiated His Sister’s Wedding In Secret, And Now Their Family Is Furious

Kate and Drew have been in a relationship for a few years. When they decided to get married, they were hoping for a low-key legal ceremony, to be followed by a more traditional wedding celebration at a later date.

Kate told her brother about their plan, then asked him to officiate their wedding; this was possible since he’d gotten licensed to officiate before then.

So, he agreed, thinking he was doing a kind thing for his sister and her fiancé, even though it included keeping it a secret from their family.

He said, “I honestly found no problem with this, as I understood wanting to get the paperwork out of the way so they could focus on the fun stuff later.”

However, a few months later, the couple told their family that they were “engaged” to be married.

When the family reacted badly, apparently because they disapproved of the union, it eventually came out that her brother had already married Kate and Drew.

This became a point of tension between him and their parents, and they blamed the union on him as the wedding’s officiator.

When a commenter on Reddit asked why Kate had told their parents about her brother’s role in the ceremony, he replied, “I assumed she told them because she was excited about how her own brother performed the ceremony, a sentiment that she has shared with me numerous times.”

The family apparently thought that Drew wasn’t “good enough” for Kate, but her brother saw nothing wrong with their marriage and found Drew endearing. Also, since Kate is 31 years old, her parents really shouldn’t control who she chooses as a partner.

