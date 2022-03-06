Her Best Friend Got Engaged Without Telling Her And Also Acted Weird At Her Own Wedding So She’s Now Thinking She Should Skip Her Bestie’s Wedding

This 28-year-old woman is trying to process her former best friend’s bizarre behavior at her own wedding while struggling with the fact that this former friend got engaged without telling her.

First, in regards to her own wedding, her best friend asked if members of the bridal party wouldn’t be staying overnight so she could invite her boyfriend over.

She also shared that her best friend’s apparent aversion to the whole event seemed to have little to do with any of her bridal behavior; “I was a very relaxed bride… I let my mother plan and I just showed,” she explained.

Still, her friend looked bored or miserable in all their photos together — plus, she was crying and arguing with her boyfriend throughout the day.

When others asked why she was upset, though, she’d simply say, “I’m just so happy for them.” But according to the bride, her best friend’s wedding toast was short and not so sweet and lacked any emotion she claimed to have about the day’s events.

The situation just got more confusing, considering her friend’s past with the poster’s now-husband. “She also had a thing for my husband years ago in grade school but still felt the need to give us a “blessing” when we got together in adulthood.”

This strange hang-up might have contributed to her cold treatment of their nuptials, but why would a grade school crush cause you to abandon a lifelong friend?

The typical reasons a person might be upset at their best friend’s wedding could be understood as jealousy, a sense of loss now that your friend is in a new partnership, or even dissatisfaction with your own life and relationship. But the icy treatment didn’t stop after the wedding ceremony.

The woman found out that her friend had gotten engaged and didn’t bother to say anything. Her friend’s fiancée had even reached out to her husband with the good news. As it turns out, the woman had been invited to the bridal shower, but she didn’t see the social media invite.

