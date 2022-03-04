Her Best Friend Is Getting Married And Even Though She’s Going To Be A Bridesmaid, Her Own Fiancé Isn’t Even Invited

A 27-year-old woman has a best friend a year older than her, and her best friend is having her wedding this upcoming August.

Her best friend has already asked her to be a bridesmaid, which she agreed to, and she also invited her best friend to be a bridesmaid for her wedding that will be in 2 months.

Well, yesterday her best friend told her some very upsetting news; her fiancé isn’t even invited to her best friend’s wedding as a guest.

As for why her best friend chose this, she simply said that she “decided it was for the best” along with her fiancé.

She was shocked and hurt that her best friend wasn’t going to let her fiancé come to the wedding, especially since her fiancé never gave her best friend the motivation to hate him.

Her best friend has stayed at their house, and her fiancé was always sweet to her best friend. He also paid for her best friend’s drinks and dinner when she stayed with them.

“He is a truly wonderful guy and has never given anyone a reason to dislike him,” she explained. “We also have a baby together, whom my best friend loves to death.”

She strongly suspects that her best friend doesn’t want her fiancé at the wedding due to her ex-boyfriend…who happens to be one of the groomsmen.

Her ex-boyfriend is also very close to her best friend’s fiancé, and her ex has been known to do mean things throughout the years even though they broke up forever ago at this point.

