Her Boss Is Getting Married, But He Tried To Match With Her On A Dating App

A 23-year-old woman works for a man who is in his mid-30s, and when she was on a dating app recently, she found out her boss swiped right on her.

The issue here is…her boss is set to get married soon and definitely not single.

“I saw this because I have Bumble premium so I can see who swipes on me,” she explained. “My boss is about to get married, his profile says he’s in an open relationship and I’m pretty sure that part is true.”

“So I’m not concerned with that aspect, but….Wtf? Now what do I do? I’m not really interested in him, but he is the general manager and I am the assistant general manager, isn’t there like rules against that?”

At her company, there are strict rules against her own employees dating one another (it’s not allowed at all) and her company also has rules against hiring relatives if you’re in a management position.

Given that company information, she’s pretty positive she would never be allowed to date her boss even though they are both in management positions.

“But with that being said— if there’s a way for me to benefit from this, I’m not gonna say no, yanno?” she said.

“I could use a raise lol (mostly kidding. Like 90% joking, but also) Anyway. I’ve just been pretending as if it hasn’t happened, should I just continue doing that or should I ask my boss about it?”

She then said that there is a good chance that perhaps her boss didn’t recognize her in her dating profile, since she is really good with makeup and she has photos of her all dolled up on her profile, but she doesn’t ever wear makeup like that at work.

