Her Boyfriend Broke Her $3,500 Model Ship, And She Thinks He Owes Her That Money

A 33-year-old woman sadly lost her dad, and when he passed, he made sure that she inherited his most prized model ship.

She placed her dad’s model ship in her living room so she would always be reminded of him, however, she never told her boyfriend about the importance of the model ship.

She’s been dating her 37-year-old boyfriend for half a year now, and she does not live with him, nor does he come to her house that frequently, so she thinks that’s why she never thought to tell him about the model ship.

Several days ago, her boyfriend invited his friends to her house to “celebrate his birthday.” All of the guys had a lot to drink, and then they picked up her sofa cushions and began throwing them right at one another.

She made an effort to try to get all the guys to stop disrespecting her house like that before she made her way back into her kitchen to “clean up” after the mess that they made.

Suddenly, she heard a noise come from her living room, so she went to see what on earth was going on.

She noticed that her boyfriend was holding the model ship that her dad had left for her, and she tried hard to grab it right out of his hands.

Before she could catch it, her boyfriend tossed the ship to his friend, and then his friend in turn threw it to a second guy.

She screamed at the guys to cut it out as she desperately attempted to scoop up the model ship.

