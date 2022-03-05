Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Split The Rent On An Apartment That She Cannot Afford

A 23-year-old woman has a 29-year-old boyfriend, but they don’t live together yet. Right now, she’s living with 4 roommates in a house, and they all equally split utilities and rent.

She and her roommates pay between $500 to $700 every month on their expenses, and she finds it easy to afford on her monthly salary of $2,500.

“…I’m able to live a comfortable life after paying for healthcare, car insurance, taxes, and other necessities,” she explained.

Recently, her boyfriend asked if she would like to move into an apartment with him, though she isn’t super excited about this because of what her boyfriend expects from her.

Her boyfriend makes at least twice what she does every month, and the apartment he wants to live in with her is $3,000 to $4,000 in rent alone each month.

Her boyfriend thinks she should pay half of everything, but it’s not even remotely affordable for her to swing this.

“I explained to him that I was willing to put down 40% of my income into rent alone (comes out to be $1000), but I won’t budge from that…if he wants to live there then he will have to pay most of the rent,” she said.

“Or we will go for a much cheaper option, but he wants an extra room for his own hobbies.”

“He got upset and told me it’s unfair that men are expected to financially take care of everything, he can’t understand why I just don’t take money out of my savings to afford that rent.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.