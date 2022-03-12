Her Boyfriend Has Lost $30,000 On His Addiction To Cryptocurrency And NFTs

A woman has a boyfriend who is 25-years-old, and she’s growing weary of how much money he has lost on his addiction to cryptocurrency and NFTs.

So far, her boyfriend has lost a shocking $30,000 on this, and she doesn’t know how she can get him to stop.

He’s spent his life savings, he’s spent his student loans, he’s spent his tax refunds, and he’s spent the money that his mom and dad gave him for rent and bills all on his addiction.

He’s also starting to rack up debt on credit cards right now, while she’s spent the last couple of months paying his portion of living expenses since he no longer has any money that he has not yet blown.

“He is in a grad program for accounting/financial management (yes the irony does not escape me) plus also is employed part-time on the accounting team for a decently sized business,” she explained.

“I myself am employed full-time making decent money. Yet, he INSISTS on having a “side hustle.” He’s all about the grind.”

“Like he’s gotta do this or he’s not doing enough, he grew up financially secure so I don’t know where it comes from. With both of us working there’s no need.”

And for him, that side hustle is all about cryptocurrency and NFTs, but I’m not sure you can really label that a side hustle since it has not made him any money.

Between his grad school program and working part-time, her boyfriend still finds a way to spend at least 8 hours a day on things related to cryptocurrency.

