Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Can’t Really Be In Love With Her Because She’s Fat

A 24-year-old woman has been dating her 23-year-old boyfriend since 2 months prior to the pandemic hitting, and so their entire relationship pretty much took place while the world wasn’t in the greatest of places.

Back when she did meet her boyfriend, she was around 160 pounds, but she has gained weight and currently is up to 180.

She says that she gained the extra 20 pounds because she was “stressed” as well as “depressed” and coped with that through binge eating.

She has since started eating very well and she’s making sure to get to the gym, however, she can’t lose any weight.

Her boyfriend has seen her make a genuine effort to get back down to 160, but that’s just not good enough for him.

“We have been having these discussions about commitment because he has been telling me that he just cant 100 percent commit to me and the idea of being with me forever and I have been trying to figure out why,” she explained.

“He just finally told me yesterday after me pestering him while we are trying to move in together that he said it’s because I gained weight.”

Her boyfriend clarified that he’s physically attracted to her, yet he’s terrified of her putting on more pounds.

Her boyfriend can’t cope if she gets to 200, and he also made it clear that he can’t really be in love with her because she’s fat.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.