Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Most Likely Will Dump Her If She Gets A Dog, Yet He Has One Of His Own

A 24-year-old woman is in a relationship with a guy who is 4 years older than her, and she’s been with him for a little more than one month so far.

Everything between this couple has been going wonderfully, up until around a day ago, when she and her boyfriend went out walking with his dog.

While they were on their walk, her boyfriend brought up the fact that he would never date a girl who owned her own dog.

“I’m about to graduate college and have spent the last 5(+?) years waiting until I wasn’t in school to adopt a dog, so hearing this was sort of conflicting,” she explained.

“I decided to bring it up to him again today, sharing that I’ve been waiting for years to adopt a dog and wondering how hard and fast this rule was.”

“He ended up fully doubling down on it, saying he had no interest in the stress it would potentially cause him (he has a dog of his own, and I initiated the conversation when he brought up wanting a second dog,) calling his stance a boundary.”

She didn’t agree with him at all, which she told him, and then she wanted him to tell her if he would dump her over a dog since she’s planning on getting one.

Well, her boyfriend said he most likely would break up with her if she went through with getting a dog of her own, and she wasn’t quite sure how to move past that point in their discussion.

Things got awkward after that, and she’s left feeling upset that her boyfriend would try to give her an ultimatum in the way that he did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.