Her Bridezilla Friend Gave Her An Ultimatum: Dye Her Hair Blonde Or Drop Out Of Being A Bridesmaid, So She Dropped Out

A 23-year-old woman had a friend one year older than her named Bella, and Bella is going to be tying the knot this upcoming summer.

She’s been close to Bella since they were back in second grade, but their long-lasting friendship all came to an abrupt end recently over how Bella handled her wedding planning process.

Unfortunately, Bella was nothing but a bridezilla while planning her wedding, and although she dislikes referring to Bella with such a negative term, there’s no other way to accurately describe her.

“To start off, I’ve had to pay for my own dress which cost over $200,” she explained. “Mind you, I’m still trying to pay off student loans.”

“Other things, which I’ve for some reason agreed to, include covering my tattoos, wearing stilettos that I know I’m gonna fall in, and getting acrylics.”

“I thought that was it, but nope! She wants me to dye my dark brown hair blonde.”

She absolutely cannot dye her hair since it was silver for two years, and during that time, she really wreaked havoc on her hair.

One month ago, she was able to get her hair back to her natural brunette color, but it’s still not healthy.

She let Bella know that she couldn’t put bleach in her hair at all, as she knows it would result in her hair falling right out.

