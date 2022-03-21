Her Coworker Has Been Hitting On Her, But He’s 28 Years Younger Than She Is

An anonymous woman is troubled over what she should do about one of her co-workers.

This 46-year-old woman works at a large retail store and is having an issue with her 18-year-old high schooler co-worker. The problem isn’t him giving her teenage angst or him not showing up to work. He’s been hitting on her!

The woman is a divorcée and has never experienced anything like this.

She first started noticing the teenage co-worker going out of his way for her in the store.

“Anytime he sees me lifting anything, he helps me, and he’s proud of how strong he is,” she explained.

“If a customer is rude to me, he intervenes. He has given me more compliments this month than I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

However, he started taking it one step further when some of his compliments became inappropriate for the workplace.

He was commenting on her weight and would still pay more attention to her when girls his age would come into the store.

“He always gravitates back to me,” she said.

