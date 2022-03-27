Her Coworker Is Getting Married And The Maid Of Honor Expects Her To Pay For The Bride’s Hotel Room On The Bachelorette Trip

One woman recently took to the internet to ask for advice on an awkward situation involving a long-distance friend from work.

Though they had never met in real life, her coworker invited her team to the wedding. Though it was a kind gesture, she felt uncomfortable when they were all invited to the bachelorette party.

The bachelorette party is in a fun city near her home, so she decided to go ahead and agree to attend the festivities.

But matters grew strange when the bride’s maid of honor contacted her and her coworkers about financial obligations concerning the events.

She wrote, “The bride’s maid of honor has demanded we pay for the bride’s hotel room, tour reservations, and a couple of other miscellaneous things.”

The situation was hard to navigate since attending a near stranger’s wedding and bachelorette party is a rather intimate act.

Still, she wanted to find a way to accommodate the invitation since she had already agreed to attend.

However, commenters had a very different perspective and stated that she and her coworkers were potentially being taken advantage of.

One person weighed in, “Sounds like that’s why you were invited. The more that come the cheaper it is for everyone to pitch in.”

