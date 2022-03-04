Her Coworkers Won’t Call Her By Her Name Since She Has The Same Name As Someone At The Office Who Passed Away

A woman named Avery started a brand new job not that long ago, and as soon as she stepped into her new role, she was surprised to see that all of her coworkers were being “weird” about the name that she has.

Initially, she had no clue what was going on, though she later learned that she shared a name with a man who used to work at the company where she now does, and this man passed away pretty recently.

“Avery was well-liked among my coworkers,” she said about this man who shared a name with her.

“He was always really nice to everyone and made a huge positive impact in the company. I don’t know the exact details of his death, but everyone’s still grieving for him.”

“I obviously don’t blame them for grieving. He seemed like a great person and I wish I met him.”

Well, not long into her new job, several of her coworkers started calling her Ava, which is not her name although it is close to Avery.

She quickly told her coworkers that her name is Avery, not Ava, which made them all unhappy with her.

Her coworkers revealed that they didn’t want to use her real name because it’s the exact name that the man who passed away had.

She has no interest in being called Ava instead of Avery, regardless of the fact that her name is upsetting to her coworkers, and she did point that out to all of them.

