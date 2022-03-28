Her Dad And Stepmom Already Bought Her A Wedding Dress, But She Just Bought Another One Without Telling Them First

A woman is set to be married soon after having to wait quite a long time to have her wedding day.

Now, she was set to get married a year ago, but just 2 weeks before her special day, she got so incredibly sick that she had to call it off.

She set a new date in a couple of months, and her dad and stepmom already bought her a wedding dress.

She went to try the dress on recently, only to find that it no longer fit her. She did lose a ton of weight right after she got super sick last year, and so her wedding dress doesn’t look good on her anymore.

She has made an effort to put on some more weight, but there’s just no way that she will be able to get up to a weight that will magically make her wedding dress fit like it used to.

“I know I could get it tailored but when I tried the original dress on it didn’t feel like the dress I wanted to get married in,” she explained.

“The truth is I was never 100% on this dress but I felt obliged to pick it since my stepmother loved it and insisted it looked perfect on me.”

“She and my dad were paying for it and there had already been a lot of tension around that time over how much more involvement my mum and stepdad had compared to my stepmother and dad so I was trying to keep the peace by agreeing to the dress.”

She did tell her fiancé that her heart isn’t in wearing the wedding dress that her dad and stepmom bought for her, and her fiancé said he would be happy to spend the money on her going out to get a different one.

