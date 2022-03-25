Her Ex-Boyfriend Is The Brother Of Her Current Fiancé, But She Doesn’t Want Him At Her Wedding

A young woman started dating her very first boyfriend back when she was 15-years-old, and they were with one another for 1 year.

Her first boyfriend was the first guy that she kissed, and she really did love his whole family. Looking back on that relationship, she knows they were adorable yet childish.

A year into dating him, she dumped him, as she felt that they were not similar enough. Anyway, she then graduated high school, completed college, and then moved to a new city for her job.

As soon as she moved, she ended up meeting a wonderful man while she was standing in line for a concert.

“We had the same interests and we laughed all the time while waiting,” she explained. “After the concert, we went to get a drink and on our second date we both connected happily about the fact that we were both from the same town but also we discovered while talking about family that he was the bigger brother of my first boyfriend.”

“I was super shocked and would have ended things there but he fought very hard to keep dating and we both started our relationship.”

Her new boyfriend then insisted that he had spoken to his brother to clear the air, and his brother was fine with them dating.

She continued to date her boyfriend, and he then proposed to her earlier this year. She was happy, and everything was amazing up until her fiancé’s birthday party.

While celebrating her fiancé’s birthday, his brother stormed in and got completely wasted. His brother then began yelling that his life was “unfair” and they did not “deserve” their “happiness.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.