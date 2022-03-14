Her Ex Got Married To Another Woman And She’s Not Sure How She Can Get Over This

Our mental health affects us in every aspect of our lives. For example, you may have heard the saying, “you have to love yourself before you can love someone else.”

While it may be hard to let our loved ones heal on their own, it is sometimes the best and only thing we can do for them.

However, when the pressure gets put on by the parents, there is not much that we can say or do about the situation.

This couple was facing a similar issue. She is 26, and her ex-boyfriend is 28. They had been together for six months before realizing that they needed to be a part to better his mental health.

“When we initially broke up, he told me that he wants to get better and that hopefully, we can find our way back to each other, but he doesn’t want me to wait for him,” she explained.

This decision seemed like a positive one. They tried to turn a negative outcome into an optimistic view of the future.

She tried to move on, and while it wasn’t easy, she knew it was ultimately the best-case scenario for their situation.

“As much as it sucked, I gave him all the support and moved on because I knew his mental health was more important than us being together,” she said.

While it’s hard to watch someone go through the everyday mental health struggles, watching their parents be an avid part in destroying their emotions can be challenging to overcome.

