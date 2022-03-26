Her Fiancé’s Sister Is Super Upset That She Didn’t Ask Her To Be A Bridesmaid At Her Wedding

A young woman has been engaged to her fiancé for the last 2 years now. Right around when she got engaged, she ended up leaving her full-time job so she could attend college.

She currently still goes to college and works at a part-time job in order to pay for her expenses, but she’s finding herself extremely stressed balancing all of that while planning her wedding.

“I decided because of how stressed I am with everything that I would only have a maid of honor (my best friend of 22 years) and my two little sisters as flower girls ages (8 & 10),” she explained.

“The plan is that I and my maid of honor will get ready together in the morning just the two of us and have a relaxing morning prior to the wedding.”

As soon as she figured out that this is what she wanted to do for her wedding, she told her closest friends and she told her fiancé’s sister that she was not going the traditional route of having bridesmaids.

All of her loved ones, as well as her fiancé’s sister, understood her decision and they all respected her wishes.

She also pointed out that she was including her younger sisters since she knew it would mean the world to them to be included.

“Fast forward to 6 months before the wedding and I’m told that my fiancé’s sister isn’t happy that she isn’t a bridesmaid which shocked me as I had previously spoken to her before and she seemed okay with it,” she said.

Although she has never gotten along that well with her fiancé’s 29-year-old sister since she knows this girl really dislikes her, she has always tried to be nice regardless.

