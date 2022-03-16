Her Friend Bullied Her Over Her Weight Years Ago, But She’s Not Ready To Forgive And Forget

A 21-year-old woman has a friend the same age as her that she has known since they were back in the 5th grade together.

They were friends from middle school until they graduated high school. Although this girl was her friend growing up, she was also her bully.

“I was pretty overweight and my “friend” thought it would be funny to always make fun of my weight almost daily, she called me ugly so many times, she’d also make fun of my height,” she explained.

“It progressed to making fun about…like not plucking my eyebrows well or if she saw a tiny little facial hair she’d make fun of me for it.”

Every morning at school, her friend would make fun of her and be rude to her for just wanting to see if she was alright.

Her friend frequently came to school looking upset, and she was concerned for her friend. After she would ask her friend how she was doing, her friend would be rude to her before smiling away and chatting with other classmates of theirs.

She decided to stop speaking to all of the friends in this group and walk alongside them through the halls in silence.

She figured if she said nothing or did nothing her bully of a friend would stop being so cruel to her, though she was wrong.

Even if she sat in silence, her friend continued to relentlessly torment her about her weight and about how “ugly” she was too.

