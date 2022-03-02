Her Friend Is Getting Married And Wants Her To Shave Her Upper Lip For The Wedding

In about 14 days, a woman is going to be a bridesmaid at her friend’s upcoming wedding, and she’s currently struggling with something the bride asked her to do.

A week ago, she met up with her friend the bride, and the other women who were invited to be bridesmaids, so that they could grab brunch together and also get some beauty-related things checked off their list for the wedding.

One of the things they all wanted to do was get their eyebrows threaded, and while they were at that salon, one of the people who works there wanted to know if she would like to have the hair on her upper lip taken care of in addition to her eyebrows.

She is well aware that the hair on her upper lip is very, very dark and can be noticeable in photographs, but it’s something that has never bothered her for as long as she’s lived.

She didn’t have a chance to answer the salon worker before the bride jumped in and insisted that she should have her upper lip taken care of as well.

“But I have never seen my upper lip hair as an issue, so later on, I told the employee that I’ll just be doing my brows,” she explained.

“The rest of the day was a very nice experience. There were a few more social hints over the next few days that kind of led me to believe that my friend wanted me to shave my mustache, but I didn’t think too much about it.”

“Until this morning when she asked me directly to shave it just for the wedding.”

That’s right, her friend outright said that she wants her to shave off her upper lip hair in time for the wedding.

