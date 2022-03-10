Her Grandma Just Got Married And Then Accused Her Of Stealing Away The Spotlight On Her Wedding Day

A 28-year-old woman has a 71-year-old grandma who got married last weekend. Her grandma was dating her now-husband for several years, and this is wedding number 5 for grandma.

For her grandma’s 4th wedding, which is the one prior to the last wedding, she was back in high school.

She picked out a strapless, cranberry-colored dress to wear to her grandma’s wedding, and her grandma was the one who bought this dress for her.

The dress was perfect, and it matched her grandma’s request for cocktail attire.

“I didn’t try to do this, but in hindsight, I wore makeup that was too much for a wedding,” she explained.

“I just wore what I would normally do–toned down smokey eye, eyeliner, and a nude lip. One of the granddaughters of the husband she was marrying then pulled me aside and told me I did too much, and that I should wipe the makeup off before photos.”

She was so humiliated, and this was the first wedding she had attended since she was 6-years-old.

She was ashamed as she took off all of her makeup and did it over again to be more natural.

Anyway, fast forward to this recent wedding her grandma had, and grandma wanted her not to forget to wear specific makeup.

