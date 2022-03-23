Her Maid Of Honor Wants To Bring Her Boyfriend And This Guy’s Wife As Her Plus Ones

A woman is getting married soon, but her maid of honor is already causing her stress before her big day.

Her maid of honor is poly and in a relationship with a guy who is actually married. This guy’s wife is totally aware of this relationship though and is ok with it all.

Now, she never judges her maid of honor for her life choices, and she has spent a bit of time with her maid of honor’s boyfriend.

This guy is actually quite nice, and she’s just excited that her maid of honor likes him and is having a good time.

“However, she’s requested I allow her to bring him as her plus one,” she explained. “I’m a-ok with that, but she’s also requested that I allow him to bring his wife.”

So her maid of honor is looking for a plus one…but she’s really looking for a plus two to the wedding.

She really wants to let her maid of honor know that she can’t bring two guests to her wedding; only one guest.

A plus one is a plus one, after all. She does think it might be mean of her to exclude her maid of honor’s boyfriend’s wife from her own wedding since they are married, yet she has a few good reasons for wanting to say no.

“We are trying to keep the guest list low and I don’t want a woman I have never met at my wedding taking the place of a family member or friend I would have to cut due to numbers,” she said.

