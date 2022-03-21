Her Mini Dachshund Has Been Right By Her Side During The Hardest Parts Of Her Life, And Now She’s Doing Everything She Can To Figure Out What’s Mysteriously Wrong With Him

Plymouth, Massachusetts. A young woman is facing a potentially heartbreaking decision after her miniature dachshund suddenly fell ill.

Ellie Caramello is pleading for support after her five-year-old dachshund, Frank, out of nowhere began showing signs of complete distress and pain.

His belly had become distended, and Ellie couldn’t touch Frank without him crying out in pain.

“This is when my worst nightmare began,” Ellie wrote.

She brought Frank to her local VCA animal hospital, where they told her that Frank may have intervertebral disk disease (IVDD), which involves damage to a dog’s spinal cord.

According to the Dallas Veterinary and Surgical Center, IVDD is common in dachshunds and can come on very suddenly after a disk in their spine ruptures.

The VCA sent Ellie and Frank home with a prescription.

However, five days later, Frank had to be rushed back to the doctor.

GoFundMe; pictured above Ellie holds Frank

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.