Her Own Sister Tried To Steal Her Boyfriend And Wants Her To Say Sorry Over It

A 23-year-old woman has a sister that she has never really got along that well with. She credits this to how they were raised; her mom has some kind of personality disorder which caused her mom to be so self-absorbed that she and her sister suffered over it.

Her mom doted on her brother, but in contrast, treated her and her sister terribly so they had to essentially parent themselves.

Her mom also outright said to her and her sister that her brother was the best child she had.

Meanwhile, her dad definitely didn’t like her and her sister as much as her brother, but he was less obvious about it.

So although this caused her and her sister to have issues in their own relationship, they did live together in their own apartment during college, and her boyfriend Dean would frequently visit.

What really irritated her was that every time Dean was around, her sister would hit on him even though her sister had a boyfriend too.

Her sister then broke up with that guy, and moved out as well, but her sister’s flirtatiousness with Dean got really out of control.

As the years wore on, her sister didn’t let up. She asked her sister to cut it out, though her sister never listened to her.

Six months ago, her sister came over to her place and revealed to her that Dean told her that he likes her.

