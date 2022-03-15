Her Psychic Friend Called The Cops On Her To Perform A Wellness Check

A woman has a 34-year-old friend that she’s been close to for quite a while now. Her friend insists that she is a psychic, and her friend does this for a living, in addition to reading tarot cards.

Any time that her friend brings up something psychic to her, she doesn’t pay much attention since her friend knows so much about her life.

There’s nothing left for her friend to guess about her, so she doesn’t see how her friend actually is talking to spirits to get information on her in any way.

Regardless, her friend has started saying that the guy that she has been dating is “a dangerous narcissist.”

She doesn’t agree with her friend at all, since she has been friends with this guy for years prior to dating him, and he’s nothing but lovely.

What’s strange to her is that he friend really did like this guy in the beginning, but after she didn’t invite her friend to join them on a few couple related activities, her friend decided to hate on him.

“I’m pretty sure she’s manipulating my fears to get more time and attention from me,” she explained.

Anyway, her friend sent her a message not that long ago saying that she urgently had to talk to her and a second psychic.

Her friend claimed to have information from spirit sources that she absolutely “needed” to know about.

