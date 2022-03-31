He’s Positive That His Girlfriend Is Stealing Money Right Out Of His Wallet

A man has been with his girlfriend for over 4 years, and for the majority of their relationship, his girlfriend has completely relied upon him to pay for everything.

He’s paid for every single one of her bills, he’s purchased a new car for her, he’s paid for her to go to college, and he’s paid for all of her food.

Additionally, he recently paid his girlfriend’s daycare bill so her child would not be evicted from the program.

He knows his girlfriend is terrible with money, and he credits that with the fact that she grew up in extreme poverty.

He’s starting to feel that his girlfriend is really just using him for his money, especially since she can’t be bothered to help out around the house or do other things that he thinks she should be able to handle since he’s the primary breadwinner.

“She pushed and pushed about getting married, I bought a very expensive ring but have not given it to her,” he explained.

“She knows I have it because I let her pick it out. She mentions something about her getting the ring multiple times a day.”

“I’m just not ready with her. She’s matured a lot while we are together but she still shows how immature she can be.”

So, that’s an overview of where he’s at in his relationship with her, and after last night, he’s not sure there’s even going to be a future with his girlfriend at all.

