He’s Pretty Sure He’s Going To Leave His Wife Over The Dog They Adopted

A 32-year-old man has been married to his wife for a while now, and after they had their son together, his wife insisted on getting a dog for herself.

He wasn’t super excited about the idea of his wife getting a dog, but he said it would be alright so long as his wife did basically everything in regards to caring for the dog.

He did agree to pitch in when it came to feeding their dog or taking their dog outside, and his wife thought this was all well and good.

4 months ago, they adopted their 4-year-old dog, but right after they did this, his feels like his life has gone downhill quite quickly.

“This dog is untrained,” he explained. “Or it behaves so with my son and I. It’ll bark at us. Jump onto me and nip at my ankles.”

“With my wife he’s normal. If we take him out on leash he keeps on going some other way. He hates our son.”

“He keeps on running into him and pushing him down and barking at him. My son is only 3. He keeps on crying because of the dog. It breaks my heart when he says “Daddy I don’t want to see the mean doggy today”. My wife thinks it’s funny as the dog lies over our son who is crying.”

Although his wife keeps insisting she’s working on getting their dog trained (by herself, not with the help of a dog trainer) he doesn’t see any improvement.

He has a couple more issues with their dog though problems than just the training, like the fact that their dog doesn’t smell good at all and his wife doesn’t properly give the dog a bath.

