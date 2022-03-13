His Brother Used Him As A Donor Without His Permission And Now His Sister-In-Law Is Technically Pregnant With His Child

A 27-year-old man decided to sign up as a donor some time ago, and he did it because he really did need to make a bit of cash.

He figured if someone wanted to go through with using him as a donor, it would be at least 18 years until any of his biological children would try to find him.

His family was never aware that he did this until his brother Chris and his sister-in-law Janette found his profile on a site.

“They found out I’m a donor because they looked on the same site,” he explained. “None of my personal info is on it except for a childhood picture of me and some vague info of what I studied in school and stuff.”

“But obviously Chris recognized me. And they both sat me down pretty much to ask for my blessing…I said no.”

He was not ok with Chris and Janette wanting to do this at all, and it was just too close for comfort, especially since he spends a lot of time with his brother and sister-in-law.

He found it incredibly bizarre for his sister-in-law to even want to technically carry his biological child in the first place, and he couldn’t even imagine having to tell this child at some point in their life that their uncle is the one who is their father.

Chris and Janette were upset when he did not give them permission to go through with using him as a donor, but they dropped the topic so he believed it was all behind them.

A couple of months after this conversation, Chris and Janette announced their pregnancy, but they never owned up to the fact that they decided to use him as a donor despite him saying he didn’t condone this at all.

