His Family Thinks That He Stole His Dead Friend’s Girlfriend

Living in a completely different country than where you grew up, can be quite lonely. It is often hard to make friends and when you do, you most likely become close because well, that’s all you have at the moment.

While living in another country, a man met a woman named Grace through a mutual Facebook group.

They started out as strangers. He and Grace were taking the same exam and looked to each other for guidance throughout the process.

He and Grace enjoyed daily conversations while simulating the physical exam with each other in hopes to help the other master their test.

Once the exams were over, Grace introduced him to her boyfriend as the guy she had been studying with.

The three of them hit it off instantly and began spending a lot of time together. Although they spent a lot of time chatting, he wanted to reiterate to Grace’s boyfriend that while he enjoyed her company she was just a friend and often looked at like a little sister to him. He was 35 at the time and Grace and Jack were 27.

Fast forward four years later and Jack tragically dies in a car accident. As anyone would be, Grace was completely devastated. After the accident, he remained friends with her and went out a few times a week with her to catch up and have drinks.

While they still enjoyed each other’s company, it was not the same without Jack.

A few months after Jack’s passing, the two friends got a bit tipsy and ended up kissing. While he enjoyed Grace’s company, he notated that he didn’t want to be a distraction for her grief, so they took some time apart.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.