His Fiancée Took A Job In A Completely Different State Without Trying To Discuss This With Him First

Marriage is all about compromise and communication. You can’t just do what you want to do without taking your spouse into consideration, because you have to think about more than yourself.

One man is currently engaged to his fiancée, and he found out that the woman he’s about to marry made a major life decision without even trying to discuss this with him first.

This definitely makes it seem like their marriage will be doomed before it even starts, and here’s what exactly happened to him.

This man’s fiancée is currently working at a job that’s going to be ending soon. Her job is unique enough that’s really hard to find another job to move into in the area where they live.

Since it’s been really hard for her to find another job, and he’s tried his best to help her look for new opportunities, without any real results.

Then, his fiancée got an offer in a completely different state from where they currently live, which he did know about.

“I knew she had the offer, but she never sat down and talked it over with me before accepting,” he explained.

“The new job is in a city that will be very difficult for me to find work in and will involve at least a year of long-distance before I could move out there.”

“I would have agreed to move, but I’m kind of pissed that I wasn’t involved in a decision that affects both of us.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.