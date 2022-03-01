His Girlfriend Bought Him Snacks From The Grocery Store As A Birthday Present And He Feels Hurt

A 27-year-old man has been dating his 22-year-old girlfriend for the last 4 years, and they currently live together.

He celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and he ended up feeling extremely disappointed by the present his girlfriend picked out for him.

What his girlfriend did wasn’t thoughtful or planned out well at all; it was extremely last minute.

“She went to the grocery store day of, and got me hostess cupcakes, breakfast & protein bars, and protein powder,” he explained.

“This was my bday gift. And as much as I appreciated it, I was hurt by it. I feel awful for feeling this way, but it’s like she put in no thought and woke up figuring she would wing it…”

He is positive that if it was his girlfriend’s birthday and he bought her snacks from the grocery store as a present, she would not be happy with him at all.

He so badly wishes his girlfriend made an effort, and he would have been happy if she spent just a couple of dollars on a fun keychain or literally anything that pointed to her being thoughtful instead of absentminded.

He did mention to his girlfriend weeks before his birthday that his birthday was coming up, hoping that she would not be rushed to get him a gift, so he doesn’t understand what happened.

“I was very confused and hurt when I got groceries,” he said. “In the past, she has gotten me actual gifts that have ranged from silly to amazing.”

