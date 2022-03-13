His Girlfriend Shoved His Cat Off A Banister And He’s Siding With His Cat Over Her

A man is currently dating his girlfriend, and he’s hoping to be able to move in with her sometime soon.

So, as a trial run, his girlfriend has been spending a lot more time at his house so they can get a feel for what living together is going to be like.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t gone all that well since he has pets and she has no experience with pets let alone living with them, and you can understand how that can be difficult.

When his girlfriend began staying at his house more frequently, he informed her that he did not allow his cats to climb on his countertops, but other than that, they roam where they want so he told his girlfriend to not leave breakable items within reach of his cats.

Recently, his girlfriend was using a cup that she adores (since her dad got it for her prior to passing away) and she set it down on top of his banister.

He didn’t know that his girlfriend had left her beloved cup in that place, but later on, they sat down to watch a movie together when they heard a loud noise.

They both jumped up to see what it was, and one of his cats had knocked his girlfriend’s cup off the banister.

“And she ran over and started screaming at him and being the cat that he is he doesn’t understand English so he just started walking away,” he explained.

“My GF then pushed him off the banister, he landed safely (thank god) but I went into crazy pet dad mode and started screaming at her about how she could have hurt him or even killed him doing that (because it’s not like cats can catch themselves on stairs).”

