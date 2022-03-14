His Sister Is Angry That He’s Paying A Lot Of Money To Go On Vacation Instead Of Helping Her Pay For IVF

When it comes to infertility treatments, IVF is quite expensive. As a result, couples often have to ask for assistance when paying for their medical bills.

However, when it comes down to asking your friends and family members for financial assistance, should they feel obligated to help you out?

A couple recently went to the gynecologist and were handed some devastating news. Unfortunately, without IVF, it’s more than likely the couple will not be able to conceive.

They are both private school teachers, and their insurance will not cover the cost of treatment. So right now, they are looking at a $25,000 medical bill.

Reaching out to their family for help, they have asked their parents, brother, and his wife to help cover a portion of the cost.

Well, now this woman’s brother is telling his side of the story on why he doesn’t want to help her foot the bill for IVF.

“There is no guarantee of success and it could be 25k and no positive result,” this man explained about his sister.

“They asked me and my parents if we could help pitch in and my parents objected due to it being against their religious beliefs.”

While he is not religious, he disagrees with the process and thinks that it’s a lot of money for something that is not certain. He’s also very uncomfortable giving that amount of money to a family member.

