She Went Camping With Her Friends, Before Being Found Floating In A Lake Under Mysterious Circumstances

Smithville, Tennessee. It was the summer of 2015 and 21-year-old Lauren Agee was home from college. She was majoring in criminal justice.

She loved life. She loved animals. She loved to dance.

Her obituary says she was, “full of sugar and a little bit of spice, she lit up every room she entered with her sweet spirit, infectious energy, enchanting smile and disarming dimples.”

“Simply put, she was beautiful…..and hilarious. She loved making those around her laugh and sing and dance and then laugh some more with her bubbly personality and hysterically quick wit!”

“Lauren’s huge heart and love for others made her everyone’s “Bestie”. She was your best friend even if she wasn’t your best friend.”

“She was the person you could always count on to have your back and she never hesitated for a moment to step in for the underdog when need be.”

Like any college girl, Lauren should have been able to enjoy the sunshine-filled months of her break catching up with those that meant the most to her while having a good time.

Instead, she wound up dead under mysterious circumstances…

Lauren is pictured above

