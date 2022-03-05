Need Help Finding Out If Your Boyfriend Is Faithful? This Teen Will Loyalty Test Him For You

Emma Mac is an 18-year-old Tik Tok creator known for conducting loyalty tests on girls’ boyfriends. The results can vary, sometimes leaving the girlfriend assured and happy with their relationships, and other times, leaving both the girl and Emma in shock.

Emma’s messages to the boyfriends in question typically lead with something like “I saw your recent post on my explore page” and that she thinks the boy is cute.

Then she’ll ask them where they’re from and say that she lives nearby. Finally, she’ll ask if they’re interested in meeting up and whether or not they “have a girl.”

This is the most pivotal point in the experiment, in which we find out whether he’s loyal or not.

The most shocking finds from her experiments? A woman once asked for a loyalty test for her fiancé.

The usual questions produced the answer that the man in question had a girlfriend. Good sign, right? Except there was a twist.

He sent a photo of him and his girlfriend, but it wasn’t the woman he was engaged to!

“He sent a photo with a girl who was not the girl who messaged me,” Emma shared in her response video.

