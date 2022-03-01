Prepare For Some Hair-Raising Stories: These Women Are Dishing On The Most Horrifying Things That Happened To Them At The Salon

Consider yourself lucky If you have not fallen victim to a hair or nail salon horror story. One Reddit user named Kingswing77 recently asked the internet to share their terrifying salon tales– and the responses are outrageous.

She Made The Mistake Of Going To A Student Training Day

“I went into a student training salon to get my hair dyed dark red. It was the day before my twenty-first birthday trip to Las Vegas.”

“When she mixed the dye, it was glaringly pink. I said I was sorry, but that I’ve had my hair dyed dark red a few dozen times, and it was never that color in the past.”

“She immediately snapped back and said, ‘I know what I’m doing. Please be quiet.'”

“Sure enough, it came out hot pink. She told me that I was her last appointment of the day– so she could either fix the dye and not do my cut or cut my hair, and I could fix the dye myself. I honestly started to cry a bit and said, ‘I’m sorry, but I knew this was going to happen. I need you to fix this.'”

“Her trainer came over immediately and berated me– telling me how if I don’t shut my mouth, he’ll kick me out.”

“I opted for her to fix the color and did not get my cut. They did not get tipped, and she was angry with me about that. This was ten years ago, and I still think about it every time I get my hair done.”

–Plausibleturtle

