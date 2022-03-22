Researchers From Japan Discovered How To “Turn Off” Brain Cells That Cause Stress Responses

Most people have suffered from feeling completely stressed out. You may have even launched into a spiral of overthinking. Did you ever wish that you could “turn off” your brain during those uncomfortable times?

Well, this figure of speech could very well become a reality. Researchers from Osaka University in Japan just published a groundbreaking study in which they identified a cluster of brain cells that precisely control stress-related responses.

It is no secret that prolonged stress can cause and exacerbate many detrimental health conditions– including mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, and personality disorders, as well as heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and more.

Still, until this study was published in Science Advances, the exact origin and process of stress responses remained unknown.

The researchers conducted their study on mice and, through microscopic imaging, identified specific brain cells in the claustrum that control anxiety behaviors in response to stress.

In humans, the claustrum is located deep inside the middle-back of the brain and makes up just .25% of the cerebral cortex’s volume.

When the researchers “activated” these cells, the mice reacted anxiously. However, the researchers were also able to “deactivate” the cells, and, amazingly, the mice adapted better in the face of chronic stress.

Thus, the study concluded that the claustrum is instrumental in managing behavioral stress responses.

Hitoshi Hashimoto, the study’s senior author, explained how this finding has tremendous implications for stress management in humans.

