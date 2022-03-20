Researchers Identified The First Dinosaur Respiratory Infection In This New Study

Dinosaurs have fascinated the scientific community and general public alike since the first Megalosaurus bone discovery in 1824.

The extinct creatures have earned leading roles in various acclaimed films– most famously, Jurassic Park– and spurred endless research interest.

However, one new study published in Nature has made a groundbreaking discovery. A group of researchers throughout the United States worked together and identified traces of a respiratory infection that affected a dinosaur almost 150 million years ago.

The dinosaur was a young diplodocid, which– much like the Brontosaurus– had a long neck and ate primarily plants.

Named “Dolly,” this diplodocid was discovered in Montana and sparked intrigue after researchers observed infection evidence near its neck.

Cary Woodruff, a paleontologist from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum, led the study. She noticed abnormal protrusions near Dolly’s respiratory system and, after conducting a CT scan, learned that the protrusions formed in response to a respiratory infection.

The most interesting part of this discovery is that Dolly’s respiratory infection is something nearly every human has suffered in our modern-day age.

“We have all experienced these same symptoms– fever, coughing, and trouble breathing. Here is a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that likely felt as miserable as we all do when we are sick,” Woodruff noted.

Dolly’s respiratory infection also spurred questions in the field of paleontology. Dolly was a non-avian dinosaur– so, in other words, she did not evolve to become a bird.

