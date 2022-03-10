Right Before Her Wedding, Her Parents Revealed How They Really Met, And Now She Doesn’t Want Them There When She Gets Married

A 27-year-old woman is set to tie the knot shortly, and her mom and dad were originally invited to be at her wedding.

Well, recently her mom and dad revealed how they really did meet one another, and she’s so upset about it that she doesn’t want her parents there anymore when she gets married.

“They started telling me how “romantic” their story was,” she said about her parents and their love story.

“Long story short, my dad was married to someone else and they were trying to get pregnant but they couldn’t.”

“He started having an affair with my mom, who worked with him and knew about his wife and them trying to get pregnant, and my mom got pregnant with me.”

“When this happened my dad left his ex-wife and married my mom.”

She was appalled when her parents actually filled her in on the details of their relationship since she had never known about this before.

It really bothered her that her mom and dad were so casual while telling her about their love story, as she doesn’t understand how they could be ok with what they did in the first place.

She always was aware that her mom and dad first met while working together, but it was just so bad to hear the truth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.