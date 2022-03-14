She Asked Her Friend To Move Out Of Her Apartment When She Learned Her Boyfriend Was Given A Key To Their Place

A 28-year-old woman owns a 3 bedroom apartment, and her friend has been renting one of her bedrooms for 7 months now after falling on hard times.

She never made her friend sign a lease or anything like that; she figured she didn’t need to go through those things with her friend.

Over the last several months, her friend has been an ok roommate. Her friend never ate any of her food, and her friend always paid her rent on time.

One thing she did get irritated over was when her friend would let her boyfriend spend the night without giving her any warning.

Her friend would say sorry for letting that slip her mind, and always said she would give her a heads up for the next time.

“The issue came about two days ago when I walked into my home and found her boyfriend watching TV,” she explained.

“I was a bit surprised by this as my friend shouldn’t be home yet but asked if she was in the other room, he told me no he was just waiting on her coming back from work.”

“At this point, I was more than a little on edge by the fact he was somehow here without her and asked him how he’d gotten in, he showed me the key and said she’d given him one so he could come round to hang out.”

She was very surprised and angry that her friend had just given this guy a key to her home. She told her friend’s boyfriend that he needed to return the key to her and leave immediately.

