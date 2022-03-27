She Booked A $500 Hair Appointment With A Famous Stylist, But Then The Salon Tried To Charge Her Double After She Left

A woman recently spent some time in Los Angeles, and while she was there, she thought it would be fun to book an appointment with a famous stylist there.

She booked her appointment through the salon’s website and indicated that she wanted to come in for a whole head of highlights.

The salon’s website said that it would be $500 to have this done by the stylist, and she agreed to that price.

“Yes it’s pricey but hey, when in Rome,” she explained. “I was quoted $500 and 3 hours when I booked the appointment online.”

The day of her appointment arrived, and she made sure to take the day off of work so that she wouldn’t be rushed.

When she got to the salon, she was surprised to have them tell her that they didn’t even have the supplies that the stylist needed to move forward with her highlights, but a delivery was about to arrive.

She waited half an hour until the delivery showed up. She definitely was annoyed, though she tried to look on the bright side: at least she would not have to make a second appointment and come back another day.

When she finally got to sit down with the stylist she had booked, she mentioned that she would like to be “as blonde as possible.”

The stylist told her it wasn’t possible for her to be platinum blonde in 1 day, but she would do her best to get her super blonde.

